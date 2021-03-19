XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,260 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.47% of XP worth $102,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in XP by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:XP opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

