Bamco Inc. NY Sells 3,430 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $87,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HLI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.