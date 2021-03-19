Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Applied Materials stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

