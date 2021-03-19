Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.66 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

