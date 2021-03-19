Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,926,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

