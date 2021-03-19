CWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.74.

LYB opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

