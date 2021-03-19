CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

