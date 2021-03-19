Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

PAUG stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.