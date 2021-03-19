Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 6,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

