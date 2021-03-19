Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Water Works by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,324,000 after acquiring an additional 188,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

AWK stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

