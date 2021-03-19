Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 20.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 65.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 52,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,346.95 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,013.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

