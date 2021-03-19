NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.60.

NYSE NKE opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average is $133.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

