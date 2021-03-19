Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Jonathan Price Sells 1,155 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $129,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QTWO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $105.73. 830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Q2 by 87.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

