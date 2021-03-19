The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike Sells 470 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $16,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carin L. Fike also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Kroger alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,770,370. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.