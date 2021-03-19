Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.52 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

