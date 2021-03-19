Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $43.30 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $43,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 256,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Square by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.16.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $224.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

