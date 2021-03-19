Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,378 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BHP opened at $69.89 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

