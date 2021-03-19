Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,826,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

