$48.75 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $48.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $187.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $184.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

MOFG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. 4,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,821. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $512.83 million, a P/E ratio of 154.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

