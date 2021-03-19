Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.