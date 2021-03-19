Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 904 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Starbucks by 25.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 29,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.