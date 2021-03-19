Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 165 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Motco grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day moving average is $166.96.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

