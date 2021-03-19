LPL Financial LLC Buys 272,774 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,774 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $54,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $104.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

