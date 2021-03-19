Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Announces Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,655. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

