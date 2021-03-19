$245.05 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report $245.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.07 million and the lowest is $241.40 million. Insulet reported sales of $198.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.89.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.98. 6,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,853. Insulet has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

