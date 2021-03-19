Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.10

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 8275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

In related news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

