Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,538. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.