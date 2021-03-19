HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Issues Earnings Results

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%.

HEXO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 89,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $871.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Get HEXO alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.