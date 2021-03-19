Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.81

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 11092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several research firms recently commented on OCDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02).

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

