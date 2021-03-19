Helix Price Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $302,704.02 and $248.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

