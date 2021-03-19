$827.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report sales of $827.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $824.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $871.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 11,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,571. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

