Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.06 million.Five Below also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.68 EPS.

FIVE stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.96.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

