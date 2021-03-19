Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 430 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,931,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.47.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,485,838 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

