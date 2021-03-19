Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton worth $54,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $136.96 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.