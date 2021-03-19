CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

