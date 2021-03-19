Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $311,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

NYSE PPG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.