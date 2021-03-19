Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,194,574 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 264.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $36,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 165.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 351,383 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

