Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.