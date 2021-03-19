317,278 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 317,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. Roth CH Acquisition II makes up about 1.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $773,000.

ROCCU stock remained flat at $$10.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses that have primary operations in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

