1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,934 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter.

TZA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 242,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,742. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $949.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

