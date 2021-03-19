Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.46. 3,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,121. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

