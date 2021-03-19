1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,124 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1,373.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

EHTH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,952. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $151.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

