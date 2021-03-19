Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,302 shares of company stock valued at $20,578,552. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

