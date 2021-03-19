1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

In other news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

