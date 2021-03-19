Insider Selling: MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) Insider Sells 2,168,249 Shares of Stock

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) insider Andy Fung sold 2,168,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.61), for a total value of A$10,953,993.95 ($7,824,281.39).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.16.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. MNF Group’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

