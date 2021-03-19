Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $576,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,020.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,039.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,760.74. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

