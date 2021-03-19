CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CV Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.67.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.