Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.