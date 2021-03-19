CWM Advisors LLC Sells 51,148 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 51,148 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,452,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $35.42 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of -393.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

