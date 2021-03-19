CWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $197.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

